Small change to Henderson incentive for people getting COVID vaccine

HENDERSON, Ky – The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners made some adjustments on Monday at a special meeting to a financial incentive program for previously unvaccinated adult City of Henderson residents who receive full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Up to 1,000 unvaccinated adults who receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22 and become fully vaccinated within 28 days will receive a $100 gift card paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

Residents who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or after Sept. 14 and become fully vaccinated by Oct. 22 are also eligible.

This includes participants at the United Way/Housing Authority vaccination clinic on Sept. 17 who were receiving their first vaccine dose or the J&J vaccine.

The gifts cards can be used anywhere that accepts that form of payment.

Vaccine providers that can be used to receive the $100 gift card: T&T Drug Store (1331 Clay St.), Midway Pharmacy (Eastgate Shopping Center on Outer Second Street), Butler’s Apothecary (213 N. Main St.) and Henderson County health department (Green River District Health Department location, 472 Klutey Park Plaza Drive).

The commission took the measure in an effort to help increase the local vaccination rate percentage, and “to assist in stopping the COVID-19 virus outbreak and provide some relief to area hospitals” and health-care workers that are under stress.

Henderson County has been in “the red zone” with a high COVID caseload since late July.