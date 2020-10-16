Henderson restaurant announces temporary closure as COVID-19 cases rise

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One of Henderson’s oldest restaurants is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Metzger’s Tavern says it will be shutting down for a period of time to see where Covid numbers are headed and the decision was made to keep staff safe.

A reopening date was not given, but the post says “see you in a couple weeks.”

On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported six more deaths in Henderson County, the highest on record since October 6.

Metzger’s Tavern has been open since the late 1800s.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)