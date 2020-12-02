Holy Name School encourages parents to speak out against closures

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Holy Name School in Henderson is asking parents to call on Kentucky State Legislators asking for schools to reopen for in person learning. A ‘shock to the system’ is how some parents are describing this holiday weekend after being told they will be returning to class this week. Those plans were forced to change and most parents aren’t happy about it.

“We originally got a phone call on Friday evening that we were going to go back to school and that was great news because my kids love school,” explains Melissa Clements, she has two children who attend Holy Name.

Initially a U.S. District court judge overturned Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s November 18 executive order, closing both private and public schools because of a COVID surge. By Sunday, November 29, Governor Beshear was granted his appeal, forcing Holy Name to do digital learning.

Some parents are worried about students falling behind.

Melissa Clements told Eyewitness News her kids are already eager to get back in the classroom, her fourth grade son especially. “He even said to me, ‘I do better sitting in the classroom learning and mom learning right here on this computer, I’m not doing so well.”

Since this semester started in August, about six Holy Name students tested positive for COVID. They have nearly 485 students in their school, and some parents say their kids didn’t mind socially distancing and wearing a mask while in school.

Holy Name School President Julie Eadens said they are encouraging parents to speak up.

“We request that they advocate to our political leaders on our behalf that they think this is the safest place for their kids and that they want their kids to be back in school,” Eaden said.

“I actually sent an email to our attorney general a couple of weeks ago and I wasn’t just advocating for Holy Name,” Clements explained. “I was advocating for all students to go back to some degree.”

Governor Beshear closed both private and public schools after most of the commonwealth landed in the COVID red zone.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Danville Christian School’s lawsuit filed against the Governor’s order. Holy Name is not part of this legal action.