Hopkins Co. Schools to vaccinate students ages 12-18

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County School District announced parents will receive information and consent forms this week regarding school nurses offering the Covid-19 vaccine for students who are 12 to 18 years old.

Parents must complete the form and return it to the school for their child to be vaccinated.

The vaccination will be the Pfizer shot, which was given emergency authorization for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

The district is working with Baptist Health Madisonville on the vaccinations.