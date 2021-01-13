Hopkins Co. teachers start getting vaccines as county enters next phase

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky health officials report more than 153,000 vaccines were administered across the state.

Among those include teachers in Hopkins County, as that county starts moving to the next phase in vaccinations.

“It was a very easy injection. I didn’t feel it at all. My arm didn’t get sore until 8:00 last night,” said West Broadway Elementary Kindergarten teacher Teresa Campbell. She got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for professional, and personal reasons.

“My main reason was because of my mother. She’s a cancer survivor and has an autoimmune disorder, so I wanted to be around her and not possibly put her in danger. But another reason is I want to take that step back to normal, and see our students in the building more,” she explained.

Teachers at Hopkins Co. Central High School get vaccines. Photos courtesy of Hopkins Co. Central H.S.

Superintendent Deanna Ashby says nearly half of the districts teachers and staff signed up to get the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine as the county goes to Phase 1B. It starts a week before the district restarts in-person learning in their A-B hybrid model. Superintendent Ashby says Hopkins County is one of the first districts in Kentucky to start vaccinating.

“I think it was because we already had an established system within our district of school nurses on every campus, so it was very easy for the distribution process to begin because we already work with the health department,” she says.

Denise beach of the Hopkins County Health Department says they went ahead with vaccinating educators, even though there wasn’t enough to administer them to everyone seventy and older, another group part of Phase 1B.

“These are the people that need to be protected so that we can go back to school. I know much of our community wants our children back in school. In order to do that, you got to have teachers that are not in isolation and quarantine, and cafeteria staff and bus staff,” says Beach.

Superintendent Ashby adds that the second round of doses should be happening some time around the week of February 8th. She adds that future vaccinations will depend on availability.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)