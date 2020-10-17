KDPH announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution draft plan

Ky. (WEHT) — Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced an initial, comprehensive draft plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments and health care organizations.

The plan was filed Friday with the CDC.

The plan says that populations of focus for initial COVID-19 vaccination are:

 Healthcare personnel and First Responders likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19;

 Essential workers and Workers in high public contact jobs (e.g. social service support workers,

grocery workers, transportation workers); and

 People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical

conditions and people 65 years of age and older.

“Supplies of the vaccine will be limited, at first,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of KDPH, said. “This is the reason for a phased distribution approach. As supplies of the vaccine rise, all Kentuckians are expected to have access,” he said, adding that distributing the vaccine to as many as 4.4 million residents will likely take a year or more to complete.

The plan features three phases:

Phase 1- Potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses available; anticipated that initial doses of vaccine will be distributed in a limited manner with the goals of maximizing vaccine acceptance and public health protection while minimizing waste and inefficiency.

Phase 2: Large number of vaccine doses available. Focus on ensuring access to vaccine for members of Phase 1 critical populations not yet vaccinated, extend efforts to reach the general population, and expand the vaccine provider network.

Phase 3: Sufficient supply of vaccine doses for entire population (surplus of doses), Focus on ensuring equitable vaccination access across the entire population.

You can read the full draft plan below.

