Kentucky celebrates one millionth COVID-19 vaccination

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As more vaccinations are given across the country, Kentucky marks a major milestone, celebrating the one millionth dose used.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a stop in Madisonville to mark that.

Nearly three months after the first doses were administered at places like Baptist health Madisonville, the doses commemorating the one millionth dose went into arms in Frankfort.

“it does make me feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

The millionth vaccination mark happens as governor Andy beshear says the state hit another weekly record of more than 136,000 doses administered statewide through Sunday. It also happens as Kentucky reached a separate grimmer milestone.

“This week, we’ll likely mark losing 5,000 Kentuckians to COVID-19,” he said during Monday’s event in Frankfort.

Dr. Francis dufrayne of Owensboro health says they;veadministered more than 43,000 doses, with about 26,000 of those first doses.

“The last six or eight weeks, it really has opened up. I think the supply has opened up,” he said.

He says some are still hesitant because of the speed the vaccine was developed.

“With that quickness, a lot of people still have a trust issue. They’re a little uncomfortable, the vaccines come out so quickly. We don’t know about side effects. We don’t know about other issues,” says Dr. DuFrayne.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says supply should pick up as more doses are available.

“We know that the way that our healthcare community has set this up in different areas across the state, they could distribute so many more vaccines than they’re actually getting. So, when the supply does pick up, with Johnson and Johnson just coming on, we have three vaccines now, I think we’re going to see this moving faster,” she said.

Back in Hopkins County, officials say more than 18,000 doses have been administered, including to some residents who live outside the county.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)