Kentucky eases child-care rules amid fight against COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has relaxed rules for child care facilities.

It’s also offering financial assistance for some in-home centers to help increase capacity as parents return to work.

The policy announcements Monday come after Republican lawmakers criticized some rules as overly restrictive.

They warned that many centers wouldn’t be able to stay open amid the fight against the coronavirus.

State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says child care centers can increase class sizes from 10 to 15.

Kentucky also will offer a $2,500 stipend to small, in-home centers to help them become licensed daycare providers.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)