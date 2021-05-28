Kentucky easing more restrictions close to Memorial Day weekend

KENTUCKY, (WEHT)-In the commonwealth just in time for the holiday weekend, restrictions are easing once again for Kentucky businesses.

Starting Friday, Governor Beshear says all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people can increase to 75 percent capacity.

Happening Friday as well, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60 percent capacity.

Beshear says the goal is to end all capacity restrictions and the mask mandate on June 11th.

(This story was originally published May 28, 2021)