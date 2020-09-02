Kentucky extends contract for help processing jobless claims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has again extended its contract with an outside company hired to help work through a backlog of unemployment claims amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that the contract with Ernst & Young will be prolonged through the end of this year.

He says the company has helped the state process more than 141,000 claims since the partnership began nine weeks ago.

Beshear says the partnership is expected to help the state process about 70,000 more disputed jobless claims in the coming months while not falling behind on new requests for assistance.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)