LIVE NOW: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to give COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Beshear is expected to speak at 3 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our app, click here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories