LIVE NOW: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to give COVID-19 update

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - As Kentucky schools continue, or prepare to resume virtual learning, some school districts say more students are receiving failing grades.

"This is not just an Owensboro Public Schools issue, that this is a nationwide issue," says Dr. Matthew Constant, Superintendent for Owensboro Public Schools. He says educators are seeing more students across the district with failing grades compared to last fall. About 40% of middle school students have at least one F compared to 15% this time last year. He says the back-and-forth between virtual and in-person learning could be one reason.