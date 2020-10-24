Kentucky governor leaves quarantine, says mask kept him safe

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has left quarantine two weeks after being exposed to COVID-19 by a member of his security detail.
In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Beshear says, “As of today I am officially out of quarantine after following the advice of the department for public health. We have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, which I contribute to the fact we were wearing masks at the time of contact. Thank you to all who have sent supportive messages. We are very blessed.”
Beshear says he was exposed sitting in a passenger seat next to somebody driving who was infectious with COVID.
(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)
