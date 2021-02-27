Kentucky governor urges Black community to get vaccinated

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waits to receive his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Aaron and others received their vaccinations in an effort to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated for Black Americans who might be hesitant to do so. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear visited Louisville Friday and urged Black Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Beshear joined leaders with the NAACP to speak about the hesitancy among some in the Black community with getting the shot.

The governor visited the NAACP’s west Louisville office. The governor’s office says Black Kentuckians only account for about 4.6% of those in the state who have been vaccinated.

Officials reported 1,180 new cases of the virus on Friday. There were 30 newly reported deaths, for a total of 4,600 since the pandemic reached Kentucky about a year ago.