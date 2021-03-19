Kentucky relaxes virus-related curfew for bars, restaurants

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has relaxed the coronavirus-related curfew on bars and restaurants. The decision comes as the state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases has reached its lowest level since early July.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the curfew will be extended one hour, starting Friday. He says bars and restaurants can serve food and drinks until midnight local time and stay open until 1 a.m.

Beshear said Thursday that capacity limits at bars and restaurants will remain at 60% and the spaced-out seating rule still applies. Kentucky’s rate of positive cases fell to 3.23% Thursday. That’s the lowest level since July 3.