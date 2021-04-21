Kentucky reports 785 more coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t “going away on its own” as he urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

The governor says people need to come together to stop the virus.

His latest plea to increase vaccinations comes as the state reported 785 new virus cases and 13 more deaths Wednesday.

More than 400 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.39%.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)