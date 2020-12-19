Kentucky reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky has reported nearly 3,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 virus-related deaths. About 1,700 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and more than 2,300 have died.

Gov. Andy Beshear says residents should remain vigilant in following social distancing through the Christmas holiday, especially since vaccines have begun to arrive.

The majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone, which is the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.

