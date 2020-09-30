Kentucky reports second-highest daily coronavirus total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky has reported its second-highest daily total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 1,000 new cases on Tuesday.

Close to 600 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to the pandemic.

So far, almost 1,200 COVID-related deaths have been reported.

Beshear says Kentucky is on pace to exceed last week’s total number of cases, which was a weekly record.

Beshear stated, “1,018 cases ought to be a wake-up call, if last week’s almost-5,000 cases wasn’t. We can’t let this thing get out of control again, because maybe we’re tired.”

Kentucky’s positivity rate is just over 4%.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

