Kentucky to open COVID-19 shots to any resident 16 and older

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older starting next Monday. It’s the latest major expansion of COVID-19 shots in the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the ramp up comes as many appointment slots go unfilled at some vaccine sites.

As a result, vaccine eligibility will expand to Kentuckians 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Beshear says it’s also meant to prevent an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations seen in some other states among younger people.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)