DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The Minit Mart located at 25 Oak Heights in Dawson Springs has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The store closed Monday night for cleaning and sanitizing and says it will re-open in the next few days.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)