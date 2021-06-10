Last day for COVID-19 vaccinations at FEMA mass vaccination center in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After six weeks of vaccinating western Kentuckians, the mass vaccination community clinic in Henderson administers its last doses. But some Kentucky counties are still in the red or orange zones.

These were some of the last doses given at the Henderson clinic on its last day.

“I thought it was really nice. It’s very clean, it’s very organized,” said Misty Beckner, whose daughter, Abeygail, got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today.

“I just felt like if I got it now, I would be able to get back to my normal life a little faster, and feel a little more comfortable in public,” Abeygail said.

Russell Bergmann of FEMA says nearly 1,300 vaccinations were done since the clinic opened at the UK Cooperative Extension Office on Zion Road.

“We have seen a 5% increase, I believe, in the local population, that’s just Henderson alone, not even the 12 other counties in the area that we are assisting with, in terms of increasing that total vaccination number,” he said.

Most Kentucky counties are in the yellow or green zones. Beckner says the lower case numbers are noticeable.

“I think you start seeing some of the recommendations being relaxed. I think you’re seeing that return to that busy lifestyle,” Misty said.

Webster County was back in the red zone this week, while Union and Muhlenberg counties were in orange as of late Wednesday afternoon. Green River District Health Department officials say there’s no single source for the high case rate in Webster County. They add the Webster County Jail, which reported an outbreak late last month, has 3 inmates and jail workers in isolation after testing positive.

While today is the last day for this clinic, Bergmann says he’s not ruling out similar clinics in the future, but that will depend on state officials.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2021)