Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Kentucky’s vaccination rate and the state’s declining positivity rate for COVID-19.

“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”

Beshear said if Kentuckians are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work, they should get a vaccination booster.