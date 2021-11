EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In court Monday, jurors heard the third of three taped interviews Brian Baumgartner gave to police about the night Valarie Ruark was murdered. In each interview, Baumgartner changed his story.

For example, in the first two interviews, Baumgartner denied knowing anything about the murder. In the third interview, he said he was in the house when he heard a gunshot outside and assumed Anthony Wolfe, Jr shot Ruark. Baumgartner says he went outside and Wolfe told him to go back inside.