Gov. Beshear announces executive order requiring masks in schools

(WEHT)– Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is signing an executive order requiring face masks in schools and daycares.

Governor Beshear says this executive order comes as positive COVID-19 cases rise at an alarming rate. Dawson Springs Independent School District was one of the school systems recognized for mandating mask wearing ahead of the first day of school. Although, the governor says there has been some defiance from certain school districts.

The number of Kentuckians in hospitals, ICUs and on ventilators have been doubling every two weeks. This is the quickest surge the Commonwealth has seen to date, but Governor Beshear says health leaders expect to have the most hospitalizations in two weeks than they have ever seen.

On Tuesday, the state has seen more than 2,500 new cases and 7 deaths. The COVID-19 positivity rate has hit 11.05% which is the highest Kentucky has seen since January.

Governor Beshear says the virus is impacting more children than what was detected in January.

Nationwide, 192 children are being admitted to the hospital everyday according to the CDC.

Our children need to be in the classroom five days a week for their emotional and mental well-being. Cathy Bethel, Muhlenberg County Health Department

Three goals state leaders are trying to maintain include saving lives and protecting people’s health, continue in person learning and economy resurgence.