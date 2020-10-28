Mask enforcement continues in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Health Department continues its enforcement of Kentucky’s mask mandate.

On its Facebook page, the agency listed more than 30 citations issued since mid-September to businesses where either workers weren’t wearing masks, or customers weren’t required to wear them.

“I’m high risk. It protects me. It protects my family and my loved ones and that kind of stuff. I think it’s a great idea,” said Janice Poe of Madisonville.

The department also lists at least a dozen business who were previously cited, but passed follow up visits and inspections, including South Main Diner in Madisonville. Workers say customers have been cooperating and they’ve added signs notifying of the required masks inside.

“Everybody has been doing what they’re supposed to do, I noticed. We try to make them feel comfortable here. We have disinfectant and everything to clean the tables,” said Sandy Cruce, who works at South Main Diner.

Residents and shoppers say they’re increasingly concerned about the rising number of cases due to community spread. Hopkins County was in the red, or critical, zone in recent weeks, but it went down to the orange level on Wednesday, with fewer than 24 cases per 100,000 residents.

“That worries me because I know I don’t have it. I’ve been tested. But how do I know that this person doesn’t? And what if that person doesn’t stay six feet from me and they cough or sneeze without a mask?” says Debbie Hale of Madisonville.

“You can think that it’s scary, that it’s a serious thing that is happening, you can ignore it. I just think it tells you something is happening,” adds Tracy Tabor, who often shops in Madisonville.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)