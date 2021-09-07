McLean County Public Schools shut down due to positive COVID cases

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – McLean County Public Schools are shutting down due to positive COVID cases and quarantines among staff and students.

For the rest of the week, McLean County schools will not be in session. Superintendent Tommy Burrough says they are using make-up days, which will be announced at a later time. He said schools will be back in session on Monday, when school leaders will see if their numbers are better.

Burrough says if Kentucky legislatures pass a bill during this special session giving additional NTI days, then any days missed in person after Monday might be NTI learning days.