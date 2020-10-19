McLean schools moving to virtual as COVID cases spike

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

MCLEAN, Ky (WEHT) Citing the rise in incidence rate in McLean County, Superintendent Tommy Burrough says McLean County Public Schools will be moving to virtual classes beginning Tuesday, and through next Monday. Another announcement will be made next Monday as to whether they will return to in-person class or remain virtual.

As of October 18, McLean County has the second highest incidence rate, 51.2, in the state of Kentucky. In a Facebook post, Burrough says Friday afternoon through Sunday, they had to quarantine 17 students at different schools and had a positive student at the high school, and a teacher at Livermore Elementary.

All sports games are also canceled for the rest of this week due to the county’s high incidence rate and the the switch to virtual learning. This includes the district tournament volleyball game, the regional tournament soccer game, KFL, and the Friday night football game against Hancock County.

McLean reported more than double the number of new cases last week compared to the week before. 28 new cases last week is also the record number for a single week in the county.

Recently, Pike County Schools and Mount Vernon Schools have switched to virtual classes temporarily due to the rise in COVID cases.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 19, 2020)

