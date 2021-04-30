Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Tri-State Cases

Mobile vaccine schedule for next week in our western Kentucky counties

Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.

Friday, April 30

  • Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport
    2200 Airport Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301
  • The City Hall of Drakesboro
    212 West W Mose Rager Blvd, Drakesboro, KY 42337

Saturday, May 1

  • Providence City Park
    Providence, KY 42450
  • Morgantown City Park Community Center

Tuesday, May 4

  • St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall
    514 E 4th Street
    Owensboro, KY
    42303
  • John James Audubon State Park (Sycamore Shelter)
    3100 US-41, Henderson, KY 42420

Wednesday 5/5/21

  • Madisonville State Office Building
    625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432
  • Central Presbyterian Church
    206 West Main St. , Princeton, KY, 42445

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories