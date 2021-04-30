Mobile vaccine schedule for next week in our western Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Now that the new Community Vaccination Clinic is open in Henderson (3341 KY-351 (Zion Rd.) across from East Heights Elementary School, behind the Farm Bureau office), there is also a mobile vaccine van that will be going around our western Kentucky counties. FEMA has released the schedule for next week.
Friday, April 30
- Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport
2200 Airport Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301
- The City Hall of Drakesboro
212 West W Mose Rager Blvd, Drakesboro, KY 42337
Saturday, May 1
- Providence City Park
Providence, KY 42450
- Morgantown City Park Community Center
Tuesday, May 4
- St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall
514 E 4th Street
Owensboro, KY
42303
- John James Audubon State Park (Sycamore Shelter)
3100 US-41, Henderson, KY 42420
Wednesday 5/5/21
- Madisonville State Office Building
625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432
- Central Presbyterian Church
206 West Main St. , Princeton, KY, 42445