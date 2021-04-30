Mobile vaccine schedule for next week in our western Kentucky counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office would like to make the public aware of a possible misidentification of a narcotic drug.

While investigating a recent overdose death, they discovered that the deceased person might have confused oxycodone with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Not only are these types of deaths occurring in Evansville, but throughout the country as well. Too many people are potentially confusing these drugs and dying at an alarming rate.