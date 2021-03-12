More long-term care centers to allow in-person visits in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – More nursing homes and long-term care centers across Kentucky are preparing to re-open their doors.

Governor Beshear announced Medicare-certified facilities can start in-person visits next Monday.

Carmel Home in Owensboro started allowing limited family members to visit their loved ones yesterday after learning about the lifting of restrictions from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Wednesday.

“I was thrilled, especially at this time because Sunday is her 94th birthday. This just made it extra special to be able to spend time with her,” said Donna Roby, who visited her mother.

“It was just a handful residents, their families were here for window visits. So, we just said, ‘You know it’s going to be lifted,'” adds Sr. Francis Teresa of Carmel Home;

Restrictions lifted for Medicare certified centers include allowing for in-person visits in a resident’s room. A similar order for non-Medicare certified centers was issued last month. The return of visits happens a year after the pandemic kept them from seeing them in-person for most of the past year.

“It’s been hard because you ache to see them face-to-face,” said Linda Fentress, who visited her mother Thursday.

“I’m sure there was a lot of people that got depressed because they were not able to do the things that I could do yet,” adds Juanita Clark, a resident at Carmel Home.

Sr. Francis Teresa says in-person visits will still be limited to two guests per resident, and they can’t wander the halls. Visits must remain in resident’s rooms. Hand hygiene, mask wearing and other types of sanitizing will be enforced, and temperatures will be checked.

“We don’t want this to stop, and have to be in lockdown again, because maybe somebody is bringing in the virus,” she said.

Carmel Home residents add while they’re looking forward to more in-person visits in the future, they’re also keeping an eye on the state of the pandemic as the number of cases continue to decrease.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)