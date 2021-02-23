More regional vaccination clinics open in western Kentucky

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – As the number of vaccinations around the country keep increasing, some Kentuckians have more places to get their doses.

Another regional clinic opened in Ohio County today.

A sign posted outside the main entrance outside Ohio County Healthcare shows the way for those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 80 people came to the hospital today on the regional clinic’s first day operating here in Hartford.

“I did not feel anything. Just another shot,” said Judy Law of the Ohio Co. Chamber of Commerce. It may have felt like any other shot for her, but it’s a significant one to getting protected and to resume family events she couldn’t do last year.

“We did not get together at Christmas, we did not get together for Thanksgiving, just to be on the safe side. I miss my family. I miss hugging my grandkids when I can,” Law explained.

“Every 15 minutes, we have three people that come through to get vaccinated,” said Julie Byrne, an employee health coordinator with Ohio County Healthcare.

The hospital is the latest regional clinic to open in western Kentucky. Two others are planned at Krogers in Owensboro and Madisonville. Cece Robinson of Ohio County Gealthcare says they plan to administer 80 to 100 shots a day. They’re working through a 1,900 person long waiting list.

“I think that there is still a supply and demand issue, but I think we’re seeing more vaccinations flow into our state, which means we will see more vaccinations go into those allocated vaccination sites,” says Robinson.

It opens as a growing number of counties are starting to take appointments for those in phase one-c. Law plans to be careful even after her second dose.

“I think I will continue with the same precautions I’ve been taking,” says Law. “I feel like I need to take the same precautions.”

Nurses also remind everyone that even after getting the second dose, to continue to use safe practices such as wearing a mask and maintain physical distancing.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)