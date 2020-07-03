OCTC students tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) says a student tested positive for COVID-19.

OCTC says it immediately cancelled the labs scheduled in the building where the student was in class, on the first day of the hands-on component of the course work for the summer session.

The school says all Healthy At OCTC protocols were being followed and the students practiced physical distancing and wore masks during the labs.

The building will remain closed for 24 hours and then be sanitized before the labs may resume.

Health officials will contact anyone who the student identifies as having been in close contact.

“We continue to work through our Healthy at Work plans keeping the safety of our students, employees and the community as our top priority. While dealing with this event we will do our best to keep everyone informed as we work through this fast-changing situation. Please keep everyone in our community that is affected by the virus in your thoughts and prayers,” said Scott Williams, OCTC President.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)