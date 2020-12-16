Owensboro group hands out protective equipment to several non-profits

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – While vaccine distribution starts around the Tri-State, an Owensboro group is helping distributing personal protective equipment to non-profits.

Sixteen non-profit groups picked up masks, gloves and other items from the Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Louisville-based Supplies Over Seas donated more than 1,500 pounds worth of supplies to them to give out.

Director Erica Wade said there’s a huge need among these non-profits for the supplies.

“We’re going through PPE at a very rapid rate. Also, with the number of residents and clients our service organization is helping right now, it’s very helpful to have access to hygiene items, extra supplies,” Wade said.

Wade hopes to have more deliveries similar to this one in the near future.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

