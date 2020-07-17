Owensboro McAlister’s closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – McAlister’s in Owensboro announced Friday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant says it will be closed for the next few days and working with the local health department to clean the facility and get it ready for guests once again.

“As many of you have seen while dining with us, we have been practicing more thorough cleaning and sanitizing practices over the last several weeks as recommended by our brand and local board of health…These are unique times and we appreciate your patience as we work through these steps with our board of health to reopen. We look forward to serving you again in the near future.

Sincerely,

McAlister’s Deli Team Owensboro”

McAlister’s is the latest restaurant among many to temporarily close its doors due to COVID-19 cases. Some restaurants, like Turoni’s in Evansville, have even opted to close their dining room as a precaution.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

