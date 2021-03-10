Owensboro nonprofit holds vaccination clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Green River District Health Department partnered with an Owensboro nonprofit Wednesday.

Truth Outreach hosted the clinic at Gospel Community Church. 35 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and attendees also learned about the vaccine’s safety.

“Folks are always skeptical, ‘Well, we heard this or we’ve seen that’. Because it’s been in social media and a lot of social media that kind of turn people away from the vaccine,” Michael Johnson with Truth Outreach said. “But we want to encourage people that this vaccine is safe because it has been proven.”

Johnson says they are working on having more clinics like this in the near future.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)