Preschool in Dawson Springs is suspended

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT)– Dawson Springs Independent School District leaders sent out a letter on Wednesday to notify parents that an entire preschool class is in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. This lead to the decision to suspend all preschool classes immediately.

Preschool classes, that are part of the Dawson Springs Independent School District, might start back on Tuesday, September 7.

School system leaders say they are going to continue all other in-person classes as long as if they have to staff to safely do so. Dawson Springs Elementary School has been hit harder than the middle/high school so far.