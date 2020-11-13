Several Kentucky drivers licensing offices closed for deep cleaning

KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Officials will be at Madisonville City Hall on Tuesday morning at 9:30, to present a discretionary funding award. (Logo courtesy KYTC)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says several KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices & Field Offices are temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.

The facilities are:

Bowling Green

Catlettsburg

Columbia

Florence

Jackson

Lexington

Owensboro

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: