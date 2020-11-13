Several Kentucky drivers licensing offices closed for deep cleaning

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says several KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices & Field Offices are temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.

The facilities are:

  • Bowling Green
  • Catlettsburg
  • Columbia
  • Florence
  • Jackson
  • Lexington
  • Owensboro

(This story was originally published on Nov. 13, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

