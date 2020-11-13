Several Kentucky drivers licensing offices closed for deep cleaning

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says several KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices & Field Offices are temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff.
The facilities are:
- Bowling Green
- Catlettsburg
- Columbia
- Florence
- Jackson
- Lexington
- Owensboro
(This story was originally published on Nov. 13, 2020)
