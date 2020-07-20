Some Kentucky businesses, residents see more masks worn since mandate started

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The growing number of major stores requiring masks happens while Kentucky is in the second week of its statewide mandate.

Before you can eat at Briarpatch Restaurants in Owensboro, you’ll need to wear a mask.

“Probably 95% of the customers are understanding. They come in with their masks on. Don’t question it a bit,” said owner Patrick Buntin. He also says despite the high number of customers wearing masks required, there are still some who disagree with it.

“We’re going to listen to what they have to say, but the fact is for them to dine out in Kentucky, they have to have their masks when they’re coming and leaving,” says Buntin.

During Monday’s briefing, Kentucky State Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack says if 80 to 90% of Kentuckians follow the mask mandate, then the state should see a drop in cases in as soon as two weeks. Late last week, the state supreme court issued a stay on orders from two other counties that would have voided the mask and other executive orders related to the pandemic.

“The moment I’m around anybody, I put it on,” says Harold Bonea of Owensboro. Some western Kentuckians see more masks on around the city since order started.

“I think people are respectful to each other and I think that’s part of why they do it,” said David Miller of Owensboro.

“I’m not fond of these. I actually dislike these. I don’t think they do a whole lot, but I’ll do my part, especially around the elderly and children,” Bonea adds.

Daviess County dispatchers say they’ve had a few calls since the order started of non-compliance, but callers are told law enforcement will not respond, and refer their calls to the Green River District Health Department.

Governor Beshear said during today’s press conference that it would be helpful if President Trump wore a mask, since it could get more people nationwide to wear one.

