Some Ky. restaurant owners plan to apply for relief funding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on restaurants this week, and a new relief fund to help them cover costs. Some restaurant owners planning to apply for it.

Gov. Beshear announced yesterday $40 million would be available from cares act funding, with restaurants able to get at least ten thousand dollars each. Some owners plan to apply, but wonder how much it will help.

The dough doesn’t stop flying at Fetta Speciality Pizza.

“It’s been picking up the past month or so, too,” says Dennis Weafer, who owns Fetta. The bills won’t stop even after indoor dining is restricted starting later this week.

“The bills don’t stop just because we are not here. Every little bit is going to help,” he said.

Weafer says he and some other local restaurant owners plan to apply for a part of the $40 million Governor Beshear announced would be available to them as part of CARES Act funding. But to be eligible, the business must not be publicly traded, and must have less than half of sales come from drive thrus. Restaurants can start applying for relief on November 30th. Weafer says the money’s impact will depend on costs of running a restaurant.

“We have to deal with payroll every day, we’ve got insurance and rent, those bills don’t change just because we are not here. There’s always the bills coming in,” Weafer says.

Stacy Roof of the Kentucky Restaurant Association says the $10,000 to 20,000 planned for each restaurant that applies won’t be enough for all to stay open.

“Your expenses have everything to do with all of those factors. It’s helpful. It’s a gift. I’m glad there are no strings attached, but we haven’t seen what they need to complete to get that, and I don’t think that will be available until the end of the month,” she said.

Weafer also says one thing that will help them through the next several weeks is their new online ordering, which they just started this week.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)