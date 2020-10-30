Some Western Kentucky schools could return to in-person learning next week

McLEAN COUNTY (WEHT) — Some Western Kentucky students could return to in-person learning next week.

This comes as more McLean County students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from McLean County Public Schools say nine students and two teachers have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

More than 100 students are quarantined, including an entire sports team.

Five staff members are also in isolation.

McLean County went virtual a few weeks ago as the county’s biggest outbreak began.

Students will stay in virtual learning until at least Monday.

