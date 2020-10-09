Surge of COVID-19 cases causes concern

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– With positive cases surging in Western Kentucky, Henderson County Schools are going back to at home learning. Local leaders say just about all positive cases are being traced to gatherings of 20 or more people.

“We cannot let our guard down. Henderson, Webster and Union Counties are now in the red zone,” said Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White. This puts these counties in a dangerous spot.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said when he talked to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, he expressed concern about Henderson and other Western Kentucky Counties. Mayor Austin said Beshear indicated possibly having to place more restrictions on on those red counties.

“And of course we would like for our citizens and our businesses to control their own destiny and not have the state government come in and tell them, ‘You gotta do this or you gotta do that. Or you can’t even be open,'” said Mayor Austin.

Eastgate Family Restaurant has been serving up comfort food in Henderson for years. They opened back up once they could with strict health guidelines in place.

“Well we have to wear gloves and wear our masks and we have to make sure we sanitize everything real good and wash our hands. Washing our hands are real important,” said Pat Humphrey from Eastgate Family Restaurant. The restaurant’s staff is hoping they can continue letting the community dine in while abiding by the restrictions we now refer to as the new normal.

“Eventually, I’d like to see us go back to what is normal, not the new normal,” said Henderson mom, Rachel Bray. Her daughters go to school in Henderson. “At the very beginning I know my oldest freaked out even going out into public, and now she’s a little calmer.”

Being a teacher in Webster County, Bray said she’s seeing first hand how these eight months have taken a toll on kids living in the pandemic.

“These kids start dealing with anxiety and students who already suffer from anxiety and depression and have a hard time dealing with change, this is very hard for them,” explained Bray.

Henderson County students who are ending their fall break will learn from home for the next two weeks. They were given homework packets to take home.

