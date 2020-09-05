Union County reports 33 COVID-19 cases in two days

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County is seeing one of the sharpest increases in the number of cases this week. 33 confirmed cases were reported in the past two days.

Union county’s reported nearly 150 cases since the pandemic’s start. But the past two days have seen the rate of new cases start increasing quicker than it’s been.

“It’s odd it’s doing that,” said Steve Haleman of Sturgis.

The 33 total cases the past two days makes up for a little more than 20% of the total cases in the county. Green River District Health officials say the last two days has have been the highest on record for their seven county region since the pandemic’s start. Some residents say the sharp rise has them thinking over how they’re protecting themselves and others.

“I’m helping out by wearing this mask, using hand sanitizer, staying away from ones who are sick,” Haleman said.

Judge Executive Adam O’Nan says while the county’s going the wrong direction this week, there are still few current hospitalizations, with only five.

“When we take a step back and look at the grand scheme of it all, and where we’ve been, we are still relatively in a good spot. We want to try this trend as quickly as we can,” he said during Friday’s community briefing on their Facebook page.

Other residents say they would like to know more about where the new cases are coming from to better know what’s happening.

“Let us know so maybe we can avoid it more until it’s over with,” said Vicki Haleman, Steve’s wife.

Green River District Health officials say people should still keep gatherings to small numbers and outdoors, even during the Labor Day weekend.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 4, 2020)