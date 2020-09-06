Virus cases set record for 2nd straight week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has set a record for the number of positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the 4,742 confirmed cases for the week ending Sunday topped the record 4,503 cases from the previous week.

There were 313 new cases reported Sunday, pushing Kentucky’s total for the pandemic to at least 52,774.

Three new deaths also were reported, bringing the state’s total to at least 996.

The deaths included a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County, an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County.

or the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)