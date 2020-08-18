Gov. Andy Beshear provides COVID-19 update

(WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear showed a graph from the White House Tuesday showing Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties have been identified as having a 5-10% COVID-19 positivity rate with uncontrolled spread.
Dr. Steven Stack says they’re working on making K-12 school reports of positive COVID-19 cases published through the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Beshear announced 627 new cases across the Commonwealth, for a total of 40,299 cases. He also announced 12 new deaths.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)
