Gov. Andy Beshear announces several new restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear announced several new restrictions to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The announcement came after Beshear announced “exponential growth” related to COVID-19 and the fourth highest day for new cases with 2,753. Beshear says the top five highest days have been in the last week. 15 new deaths were also announced.

All public and private K-12 schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning November 23. Middle and high school will stay remote until January 4, 2021. Elementary schools may reopen December 7 if the county is not in the red zone and the school follows at Healthy at Schools guidelines.

The following restrictions are in effect from Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m. local time to Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. Delivery and to-go is allowed, as well as outdoor dining if mask mandates and other things are followed.

Indoor social gatherings- limited to your current household plus one other household, eight people or less

Indoor venues, event spaces or theatres (includes funerals and weddings) – no more than 25 people per room

Gyms, fitness centers and pools: 33% occupancy, must maintain 6 feet apart, group classes prohibited, masks required

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)