WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Wesleyan College announced it will temporarily waive standardized test scores as a requirement on applications for 2020-2021 school year applicants.

Officials say the policy switch was made in light of the challenges faced by students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prospective students can still submit scores on their application but it is not required and will not negatively impact students. KWC also waived the requirement for fall 2020 applicants.