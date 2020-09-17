Kentucky reports 628 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported 628 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that a lower rate of positive COVID-19 tests is a good sign in the fight against the virus.

The Democratic governor says the lower positivity rate is proof his mask mandate is working. Kentucky’s positivity rate was 3.82%. The rate is a closely watched rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19. Beshear says that while the positivity rate is “moving in the right direction,” the state needs to lower its number of coronavirus cases.

Gov. Beshear also announced the extra $300 will be going out in phases and should all be out by the end of the week.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

