Kentucky reports 628 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported 628 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that a lower rate of positive COVID-19 tests is a good sign in the fight against the virus.
The Democratic governor says the lower positivity rate is proof his mask mandate is working. Kentucky’s positivity rate was 3.82%. The rate is a closely watched rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19. Beshear says that while the positivity rate is “moving in the right direction,” the state needs to lower its number of coronavirus cases.
Gov. Beshear also announced the extra $300 will be going out in phases and should all be out by the end of the week.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)
