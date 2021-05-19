Webster Co. one of only 2 KY counties in red, health dept. responds

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Green River District Health Department is responding after Kentucky’s coronavirus map Tuesday showed Webster County as one of only two in the state in the red zone.

Clay Horton, health department director, says cases have been elevated in the county for over a week, but they have not identified a single source or large outbreak, and that the increase in cases appears to be general community spread.

“Our advice would be to get vaccinated if you have not already, wear a mask and socially distance yourself from people outside your household when in public, and wash your hands frequently.” Horton said.

Horton says incidence rates have been rising in Union and Henderson Counties as well, but have not crossed the threshold to go into the red, which is an average of 25 cases per 100,000 population.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health also provides additional red county recommendations that can be found here.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)