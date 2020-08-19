Webster Co. School officials explain board vote against Gov. Beshear’s recommendations

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – As most western Kentucky districts get ready to start the year online following Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations, Webster County Schools go forward with limited in-person classes.

The board voted four to one to reject starting the year remotely.

They’ll return to these hallways across Webster county Schools starting August 31st.

“We just felt like in-person learning at some capacity was better than going full virtual,” said Supt. Rhonda Callaway. While some parents agreed with the decision, others parents aren’t sure last night’s board vote was the right call.

“It’s going to be a mess,” said Crystal Lofton of Providence. “Because the kids aren’t going to be in school the whole week and it will be up to the parents to make sure all their education is taken care of.”

“I wish they probably waited a little bit longer before they decided to send everybody back,” adds Kyle Meadows of Dixon.

Superintendent Callaway says the board voted against the recommendation of delaying starting in-person classes because internet access is not available in all parts of the county and child care services are limited in Webster and nearby counties. She adds Gov. Beshear could have made his recommendation an executive order.

“The fact that it was a recommendation and not a mandate had a lot to do with the deeper dive of what is best for our kids. They thought long and hard, did a lot of listening,” she said, explaining how the board reached its decision.

Webster’s reopening plan includes splitting the students into two groups, with each being in-person two days a week. Remote and virtual options are also available, with more than 200 students signing up for either option. Callaway adds one thing she’s noticed recently is they’re seeing more interest from parents in the remote learning option. Masks are required while moving within school and more sanitizing will be done, but some parents still worry positive cases will surface.

“I’m grateful that they’re taking into consideration the children’s health and trying to keep everything clean. But yeah, there’s always going to be a concern,” said Alissa Delano of Dixon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2020)