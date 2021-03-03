Western Kentucky agencies offering rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Ky. (WEHT) — Two Western Kentucky groups are offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Residents of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster Counties can call 270-686-1651 or 800-816-3511 to schedule their ride through Audubon Area Community Services.

In Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties, Pennyrile Allied Community Services is offering free rides. To schedule, call 800-467-4601.

Masks are required. We have a complete list of who is eligible to get the shot in Kentucky and how to make an appointment on our vaccine page.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)