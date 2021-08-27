Indiana Cases

Half of our western KY counties have broken monthly record for new COVID cases

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kids are back in school and the COVID cases are spiking. School districts are reinstating mask mandates, and some have already moved to virtual learning due to so many cases among students and staff. Deaconess is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And with the spike in new cases, several counties are breaking their own records when it comes to new COVID cases.

Five of the western Kentucky counties we cover have broken their monthly records. Muhlenberg and Union counties have also broken their weekly records for COVID cases.

CountyPrevious Monthly RecordNew Monthly Record
HendersonJanuary 2021- 989 casesAug. 2021- 992 cases (so far)
HopkinsJanuary 2021- 868 casesAug. 2021- 887 cases (so far)
MuhlenbergJanuary 2021- 575 casesAug. 2021- 670 cases (so far)
UnionSeptember 2020- 239 casesAug. 2021- 481 cases (so far)
WebsterJanuary 2021- 292 casesAug. 2021- 351 cases (so far)

While COVID cases are rising, Owensboro Health and Dubois County Health Department officials say vaccinations have also picked up. They’re also getting calls from patients and other residents about getting a booster dose.

