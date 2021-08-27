Half of our western KY counties have broken monthly record for new COVID cases

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kids are back in school and the COVID cases are spiking. School districts are reinstating mask mandates, and some have already moved to virtual learning due to so many cases among students and staff. Deaconess is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And with the spike in new cases, several counties are breaking their own records when it comes to new COVID cases.
Five of the western Kentucky counties we cover have broken their monthly records. Muhlenberg and Union counties have also broken their weekly records for COVID cases.
|County
|Previous Monthly Record
|New Monthly Record
|Henderson
|January 2021- 989 cases
|Aug. 2021- 992 cases (so far)
|Hopkins
|January 2021- 868 cases
|Aug. 2021- 887 cases (so far)
|Muhlenberg
|January 2021- 575 cases
|Aug. 2021- 670 cases (so far)
|Union
|September 2020- 239 cases
|Aug. 2021- 481 cases (so far)
|Webster
|January 2021- 292 cases
|Aug. 2021- 351 cases (so far)
While COVID cases are rising, Owensboro Health and Dubois County Health Department officials say vaccinations have also picked up. They’re also getting calls from patients and other residents about getting a booster dose.