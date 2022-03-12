FDA (WEHT) — The last thing you should be worrying about before taking a rapid COVID test is whether or not it’s real, but now it may be a concern. The FDA warns the unauthorized counterfeit could lead to significant risks to those who take it.

ACON Laboratories, Inc., the legal manufacturer of the “Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test”, identified a fake product mimicking theirs to the FDA. The misbranded counterfeit product has the trade name of “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing).” While ACON does have a Flowrex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test, it is only authorized for sale in Europe, not the United States.

To date, ACON Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products addressed in this public press release and is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. For product images and to differentiate which test is counterfeit, visit FDA.gov.